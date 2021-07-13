Insider Selling: A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRK) Director Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRK) Director A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. sold 3,500 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $185,640.00.

A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $46.44 on Tuesday. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $57.63.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

