Insider Selling: Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:ASMB) Insider Sells 4,129 Shares of Stock

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:ASMB) insider William E. Iv Delaney sold 4,129 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $16,639.87.

NYSE:ASMB opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $27.84.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

