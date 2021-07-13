Insider Selling: Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:ATRA) CEO Sells 8,313 Shares of Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:ATRA) CEO Pascal Touchon sold 8,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $120,954.15.

On Friday, June 25th, Pascal Touchon sold 14,194 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $231,646.08.

Shares of ATRA opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

