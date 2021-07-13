Insider Selling: AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Insider Sells 1,050 Shares of Stock

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,050 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $60,459.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AZZ stock traded down $1.91 on Tuesday, hitting $53.14. 10,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,784. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.52. AZZ Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $57.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Get AZZ alerts:

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $229.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.69 million. AZZ had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in AZZ in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 2,880.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 1,623.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in AZZ during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AZZ during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.