Insider Selling: Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NYSE:BSY) Insider Sells 24,532 Shares of Stock

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NYSE:BSY) insider David J. Hollister sold 24,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $1,228,562.56.

NYSE BSY traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $63.52. 771,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,610. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $67.00.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.