Insider Selling: Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NYSE:BSY) Insider Sells 24,532 Shares of Stock

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NYSE:BSY) insider David J. Hollister sold 24,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $1,228,562.56.
NYSE BSY traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $63.52. 771,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,610. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $67.00.
About Bentley Systems
Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?
Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.