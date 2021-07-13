Insider Selling: Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) COO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,500 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00.

CBOE traded down $1.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.36. 335,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,660. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.63 and a fifty-two week high of $122.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.23. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.46 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.52%.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.