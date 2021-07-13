Insider Selling: Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHUY) COO Sells 11,398 Shares of Stock

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHUY) COO John Mountford sold 11,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $478,716.00.

John Mountford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, John Mountford sold 8,184 shares of Chuy’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $347,820.00.

NYSE CHUY opened at $37.10 on Tuesday. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $49.99.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

