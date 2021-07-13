Insider Selling: CME Group Inc. (NYSE:CME) COO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

CME Group Inc. (NYSE:CME) COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $1,279,740.00.
CME Group stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.43. 1,181,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,912. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $221.82.
About CME Group
Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets
Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.