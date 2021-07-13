Insider Selling: Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CPSI) COO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CPSI) COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00.

CPSI stock opened at $32.17 on Tuesday. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.48 and a 1 year high of $36.37.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

