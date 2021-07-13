Insider Selling: ContextLogic Inc. (NYSE:WISH) General Counsel Sells 55,426 Shares of Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NYSE:WISH) General Counsel Devang Shah sold 55,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $463,915.62.

Devang Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Devang Shah sold 10,469 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $116,729.35.

Shares of ContextLogic stock opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. ContextLogic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

