Insider Selling: CSP Inc. (NYSE:CSPI) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

CSP Inc. (NYSE:CSPI) Director C Shelton James sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $21,900.00.

CSP stock opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. CSP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33.

About CSP

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers ARIA Software-Defined Security, a cybersecurity solution; Myricom network adapters comprising Ethernet adapters and specialized software of ARC Series and Secure Intelligent Adapters; ARIA security appliances for network security services; nVoy Series, including Packet Broker and Packet Recorder appliances; and multicomputer products for digital signal processing applications in the defense markets.

