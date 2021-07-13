Insider Selling: Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) CFO Sells 1,900 Shares of Stock

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) CFO Joel S. Hatlen sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $11,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,348. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Joel S. Hatlen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Joel S. Hatlen sold 18,379 shares of Data I/O stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $115,420.12.

Shares of DAIO stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.00. 16,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,069. Data I/O Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.18.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter. Data I/O had a negative return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 17.36%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Data I/O from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Data I/O in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 78.5% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 89,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 39,576 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 26.6% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 14,471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 28.4% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 301,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 66,800 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 1.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 196,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Data I/O Company Profile

Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

