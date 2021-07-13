Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NYSE:DDOG) CRO Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NYSE:DDOG) CRO Dan Fougere sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $935,220.00.
Shares of NYSE:DDOG opened at $107.76 on Tuesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $119.43.
About Datadog
Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.