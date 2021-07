Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (NYSE:EA) CFO Sells 5,975 Shares of Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NYSE:EA) CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $833,572.25.

NYSE:EA traded up $1.86 on Tuesday, hitting $143.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,687,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,072. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $150.30.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.