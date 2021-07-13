Insider Selling: Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU) Director Sells 21,575 Shares of Stock

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU) Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 21,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $178,209.50.
NYSE UUUU opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $7.83.
About Energy Fuels
Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.