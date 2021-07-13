Insider Selling: Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU) Director Sells 21,575 Shares of Stock

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU) Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 21,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $178,209.50.

NYSE UUUU opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $7.83.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

