Insider Selling: First Merchants Co. (NYSE:FRME) Director Sells 1,100 Shares of Stock

First Merchants Co. (NYSE:FRME) Director Michael R. Becher sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $50,644.00.

FRME stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.92. The company had a trading volume of 121,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,270. First Merchants Co. has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $50.65.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

