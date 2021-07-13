Insider Selling: Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:HARP) Major Shareholder Sells 17,159 Shares of Stock

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:HARP) major shareholder Impact Fund (Cayman) Oncology sold 17,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $346,954.98. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Impact Fund (Cayman) Oncology also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Impact Fund (Cayman) Oncology sold 47,948 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $982,454.52.

On Monday, May 24th, Impact Fund (Cayman) Oncology sold 15,907 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $321,003.26.

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $25.24.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

