Insider Selling: Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:HARP) Major Shareholder Sells 68,262 Shares of Stock

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:HARP) major shareholder Impact Fund (Cayman) Oncology sold 68,262 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $1,436,232.48. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Impact Fund (Cayman) Oncology also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Impact Fund (Cayman) Oncology sold 47,948 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $982,454.52.

On Thursday, May 27th, Impact Fund (Cayman) Oncology sold 17,159 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $346,954.98.

On Monday, May 24th, Impact Fund (Cayman) Oncology sold 15,907 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $321,003.26.

NYSE HARP traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $13.13. 155,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,133. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $25.24.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

