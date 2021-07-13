Insider Selling: Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NYSE:HBAN) EVP Sells 85,986 Shares of Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NYSE:HBAN) EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,776.00.

NYSE HBAN opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $16.91.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.