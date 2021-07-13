Insider Selling: IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Insider Sells 2,625 Shares of Stock

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) insider John B. Berding sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total transaction of $333,060.00.

IHS Markit stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.66. 3,443,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,568,504. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.36. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $74.96 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of 72.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INFO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.11.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the first quarter worth about $285,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 8.2% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 30,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the first quarter worth $1,785,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

