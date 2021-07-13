Insider Selling: Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Director Sells 2,850 Shares of Stock

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:INVH traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.62. 3,047,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,731,860. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $40.20. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.77.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 99.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 44.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.38.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

