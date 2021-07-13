Insider Selling: Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Director Sells 2,850 Shares of Stock

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:INVH traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.62. 3,047,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,731,860. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $40.20. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.77.
Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 99.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 44.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.38.
Invitation Homes Company Profile
Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions
Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.