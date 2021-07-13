Insider Selling: Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:KE) VP Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:KE) VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $77,175.00.

Kimball Electronics stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.60. The company had a trading volume of 51,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,573. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

