Insider Selling: Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:LSCC) Director Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:LSCC) Director Krishna Rangasayee sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $272,220.00.

Shares of LSCC stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.07. The company had a trading volume of 412,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,383. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $58.38.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

