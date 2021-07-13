Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NYSE:LEGH) Major Shareholder Sells 10,387 Shares of Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NYSE:LEGH) major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 10,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $184,057.64. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of LEGH opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $20.18.
About Legacy Housing
Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations
Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.