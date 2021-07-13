Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NYSE:LEGH) Major Shareholder Sells 10,387 Shares of Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NYSE:LEGH) major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 10,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $184,057.64. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of LEGH opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $20.18.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

