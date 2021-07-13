Insider Selling: Matrix Service (NYSE:MTRX) CFO Sells 16,850 Shares of Stock

Matrix Service (NYSE:MTRX) CFO Kevin S. Cavanah sold 16,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $208,434.50.
MTRX stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.85. The stock had a trading volume of 104,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,497. Matrix Service has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32.
About Matrix Service
See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.