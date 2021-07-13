Insider Selling: Matrix Service (NYSE:MTRX) CFO Sells 16,850 Shares of Stock

Matrix Service (NYSE:MTRX) CFO Kevin S. Cavanah sold 16,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $208,434.50.

MTRX stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.85. The stock had a trading volume of 104,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,497. Matrix Service has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

