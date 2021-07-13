Insider Selling: Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Director Michael J. Banschbach sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $20,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MXC traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $9.83. 76,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,396. Mexco Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $14.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.62. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.02 and a beta of 1.55.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

