Insider Selling: Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Director Michael J. Banschbach sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $20,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MXC traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $9.83. 76,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,396. Mexco Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $14.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.62. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.02 and a beta of 1.55.
About Mexco Energy
