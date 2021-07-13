Insider Selling: Middlesex Water (NYSE:MSEX) CEO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Middlesex Water (NYSE:MSEX) CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $213,000.00.

Shares of MSEX opened at $85.22 on Tuesday. Middlesex Water has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $88.61.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.