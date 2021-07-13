Insider Selling: Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) COO Sells 2,024 Shares of Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $148,966.40.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $63.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $54.18 and a 12-month high of $75.31.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus raised their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 3,592.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.