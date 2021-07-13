Insider Selling: Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Insider Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Pierre Beaurang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $220,275.00.

Shares of NRIX stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,074. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.55. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $52.38.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 422.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,093,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502,069 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $32,200,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 919,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,603,000 after acquiring an additional 721,743 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,454,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,297,000 after acquiring an additional 665,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,816,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,480,000 after acquiring an additional 646,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NRIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

