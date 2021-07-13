Insider Selling: Ocugen, Inc. (NYSE:OCGN) SVP Sells 3,520 Shares of Stock

Ocugen, Inc. (NYSE:OCGN) SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40.

NYSE:OCGN traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.72. 13,253,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,801,305. Ocugen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $18.77.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

