Insider Selling: ON Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:ON) EVP Sells 3,857 Shares of Stock

ON Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:ON) EVP Simon Keeton sold 3,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $156,208.50.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.44. 4,052,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,514,052. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $44.59.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.