Insider Selling: Ontrak, Inc. (NYSE:OTRK) Major Shareholder Sells 33,000 Shares of Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NYSE:OTRK) major shareholder Terren S. Peizer sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $1,020,030.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of OTRK traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,395. Ontrak, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $99.89.
About Ontrak
