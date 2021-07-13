Insider Selling: Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:BPSR) CFO Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:BPSR) CFO Ian T. Bothwell sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total transaction of $45,000.00.
Shares of BPSR remained flat at $$0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,048,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,152,869. Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.63.
About Organicell Regenerative Medicine
Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Organicell Regenerative Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organicell Regenerative Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.