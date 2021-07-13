Insider Selling: Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:BPSR) CFO Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:BPSR) CFO Ian T. Bothwell sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total transaction of $45,000.00.

Shares of BPSR remained flat at $$0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,048,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,152,869. Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.63.

Get Organicell Regenerative Medicine alerts:

About Organicell Regenerative Medicine

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of biological therapeutics for the treatment of degenerative diseases. Its leading product candidate is Zofin, an acellular, biologic therapeutic derived from perinatal sources and is manufactured to retain naturally occurring microRNAs without the addition or combination of any other substance or diluent, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Organicell Regenerative Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organicell Regenerative Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.