Insider Selling: ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ORIC) CEO Sells 2,220 Shares of Stock

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ORIC) CEO Jacob Chacko sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $55,788.60.

On Monday, May 24th, Jacob Chacko sold 7,270 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $182,840.50.

ORIC stock traded up $1.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.46. The company had a trading volume of 455,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,019. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $40.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

