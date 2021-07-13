Insider Selling: Outset Medical, Inc. (NYSE:OM) General Counsel Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NYSE:OM) General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total transaction of $148,190.00.

Outset Medical stock opened at $44.92 on Tuesday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.07 and a twelve month high of $66.96.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

