Insider Selling: Outset Medical, Inc. (NYSE:OM) General Counsel Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NYSE:OM) General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total transaction of $148,190.00.
Outset Medical stock opened at $44.92 on Tuesday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.07 and a twelve month high of $66.96.
About Outset Medical
Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets
Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.