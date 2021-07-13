Insider Selling: Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:PTON) Director Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:PTON) Director Pamela Thomas-Graham sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total transaction of $6,894,000.00.

Peloton Interactive stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.85. 4,904,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,497,037. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.23 and a 52-week high of $171.09.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

