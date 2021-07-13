Insider Selling: Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:PHAT) Director Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:PHAT) Director David A. Socks sold 40,000 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $1,305,600.00.

Shares of NYSE PHAT opened at $34.95 on Tuesday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $50.78.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

