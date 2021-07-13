Insider Selling: Reading International, Inc. (NYSE:RDI) Insider Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NYSE:RDI) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total transaction of $69,120.00.

James J. Cotter Living Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Reading International alerts:

On Friday, May 28th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 12,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $76,080.00.

Shares of NYSE RDI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,472. Reading International, Inc. has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $7.64.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.