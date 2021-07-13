Insider Selling: Resonant Inc. (NYSE:RESN) CAO Sells 6,655 Shares of Stock

Resonant Inc. (NYSE:RESN) CAO Lisa G. Wolf sold 6,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total transaction of $16,903.70.

RESN stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $2.86. 517,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,548. Resonant Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $8.33.

About Resonant

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

