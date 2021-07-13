Insider Selling: Sanmina Co. (NYSE:SANM) EVP Sells 8,155 Shares of Stock

Sanmina Co. (NYSE:SANM) EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $344,222.55.

Shares of NYSE SANM traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,575. Sanmina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $43.36.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

