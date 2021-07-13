Insider Selling: Sharps Compliance Corp. (NYSE:SMED) CEO Sells 48,298 Shares of Stock

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NYSE:SMED) CEO David P. Tusa sold 48,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $802,712.76.

Shares of NYSE SMED traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.65. 214,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,981. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $18.67.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

