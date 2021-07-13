Insider Selling: Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NYSE:STTK) CEO Sells 37,213 Shares of Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NYSE:STTK) CEO Taylor Schreiber sold 37,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $1,024,101.76.

Taylor Schreiber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Taylor Schreiber sold 20,170 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $515,343.50.

Shares of NYSE STTK traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.14. 103,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,553. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $60.52.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

