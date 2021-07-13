Insider Selling: SiTime Co. (NYSE:SITM) Insider Sells 3,704 Shares of Stock

SiTime Co. (NYSE:SITM) insider Lionel Bonnot sold 3,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $328,730.00.
SITM traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.52. The stock had a trading volume of 98,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,949. SiTime Co. has a 1 year low of $45.04 and a 1 year high of $151.78.
About SiTime
