Insider Selling: SiTime Co. (NYSE:SITM) Insider Sells 3,704 Shares of Stock

SiTime Co. (NYSE:SITM) insider Lionel Bonnot sold 3,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $328,730.00.

SITM traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.52. The stock had a trading volume of 98,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,949. SiTime Co. has a 1 year low of $45.04 and a 1 year high of $151.78.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

