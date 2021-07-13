Insider Selling: Spark Networks SE (NYSE:LOV) Major Shareholder Sells 24,000 Shares of Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSE:LOV) major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $148,080.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Viii Lp Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 36,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $208,080.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 24,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $124,560.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 20,939 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $111,604.87.

On Monday, June 14th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 36,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $190,080.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 20,813 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total transaction of $111,973.94.

On Thursday, July 8th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,678 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $61,615.08.

NYSE LOV traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.68. 26,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 million, a P/E ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.87. Spark Networks SE has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $8.40.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

