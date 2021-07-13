Insider Selling: STAAR Surgical (NYSE:STAA) VP Sells 16,606 Shares of Stock

STAAR Surgical (NYSE:STAA) VP Graydon C. Hansen sold 16,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $1,848,579.92.

Shares of NYSE STAA traded down $7.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,741. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $45.47 and a one year high of $161.71.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.