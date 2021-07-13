Insider Selling: STAAR Surgical (NYSE:STAA) VP Sells 16,606 Shares of Stock

STAAR Surgical (NYSE:STAA) VP Graydon C. Hansen sold 16,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $1,848,579.92.
Shares of NYSE STAA traded down $7.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,741. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $45.47 and a one year high of $161.71.
About STAAR Surgical
Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index
Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.