Insider Selling: Stericycle, Inc. (NYSE:SRCL) EVP Sells 24,291 Shares of Stock

Stericycle, Inc. (NYSE:SRCL) EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 24,291 shares of Stericycle stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $1,848,302.19.

NYSE SRCL opened at $71.24 on Tuesday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.42 and a 52 week high of $79.97.

Get Stericycle alerts:

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.