Insider Selling: StoneX Group Inc. (NYSE:SNEX) CEO Sells 15,997 Shares of Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NYSE:SNEX) CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 15,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $1,123,949.22.

Philip Andrew Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get StoneX Group alerts:

On Friday, May 21st, Philip Andrew Smith sold 4,003 shares of StoneX Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $281,210.75.

SNEX stock opened at $62.91 on Tuesday. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $70.47.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.