Insider Selling: Surgery Partners, Inc. (NYSE:SGRY) Insider Sells 31,000 Shares of Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NYSE:SGRY) insider George Goodwin sold 31,000 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $1,612,000.00.

NYSE SGRY traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.04. 173,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,941. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $69.58.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

