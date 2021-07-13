Insider Selling: TechTarget, Inc. (NYSE:TTGT) Director Sells 5,745 Shares of Stock

TechTarget, Inc. (NYSE:TTGT) Director Roger M. Marino sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $403,356.45.

Shares of NYSE:TTGT opened at $74.20 on Tuesday. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.15 and a 1-year high of $101.12.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

