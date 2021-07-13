Insider Selling: Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Director Sells 3,564 Shares of Stock

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total value of $1,505,968.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TFX stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $418.76. The company had a trading volume of 320,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.47. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $312.33 and a 12 month high of $449.38. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 71.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $633.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.28 million. Equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth $179,905,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3,023.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 109,741 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,593,000 after buying an additional 106,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $97,594,000 after buying an additional 99,537 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 997,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $414,307,000 after buying an additional 89,000 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 532,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $219,189,000 after buying an additional 70,840 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.00.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

